Insight Holdings Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Insight Holdings Group LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.3% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $53,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 451,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $159,841,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signify Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded up $12.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $478.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,024,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,801,451. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.17 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $484.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.02.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $241,143.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,715.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $241,143.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 886,466 shares of company stock valued at $438,582,433 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

