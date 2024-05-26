Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells $132,063.24 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNAGet Free Report) insider Paul A. Jones sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $132,063.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

USNA opened at $46.71 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $889.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.27 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. Research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 337,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 145,373 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

