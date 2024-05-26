Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells $132,063.24 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Jones sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $132,063.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 2.3 %
USNA opened at $46.71 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $889.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.27 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. Research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
