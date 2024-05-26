Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells $132,063.24 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Jones sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $132,063.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 2.3 %

USNA opened at $46.71 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $889.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.27 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. Research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 337,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 145,373 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.