Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells $1,746,372.42 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 6,162 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.41, for a total transaction of $1,746,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Brian Millham sold 2,106 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $589,680.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Brian Millham sold 4,204 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $1,168,712.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Brian Millham sold 5,801 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.10, for a total value of $1,619,059.10.

On Monday, April 1st, Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24.

On Monday, March 25th, Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $512,867.34.

On Friday, March 22nd, Brian Millham sold 14,516 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $4,490,089.12.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $272.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.60. The stock has a market cap of $263.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.94.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

