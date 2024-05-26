Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Sells $159,037.32 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 7,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $159,037.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,848,001 shares in the company, valued at $38,844,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 100 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $2,111.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Hardeep Gulati sold 20,434 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $395,806.58.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $72,238.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $131,627.43.

On Friday, April 5th, Hardeep Gulati sold 21,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $461,214.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 8,897 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $183,723.05.

On Monday, April 1st, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $821,666.37.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,752 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $161,861.76.

On Monday, March 25th, Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $29,456.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,150 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $65,772.00.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. Equities analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,540,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,124,000 after acquiring an additional 29,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after purchasing an additional 580,969 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 17.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,946,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,018,000 after purchasing an additional 597,521 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,932,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,722,000 after buying an additional 442,340 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,414,000 after buying an additional 935,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PWSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

