Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CAO Sells $36,000.00 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 233,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Payoneer Global Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of PAYO opened at $6.03 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.77.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
