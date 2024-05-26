Insider Selling: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) CFO Sells 2,437 Shares of Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE GPI opened at $308.08 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.25 and a 1 year high of $323.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.67 and its 200 day moving average is $282.18.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.