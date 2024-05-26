Insider Selling: Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Insider Sells $2,065,200.00 in Stock

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE BG opened at $103.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Bunge Global by 273.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,027,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

