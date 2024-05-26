Insider Selling: Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) COO Sells $49,125.70 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $49,125.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Acme United Price Performance

Shares of ACU opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $42.64. Acme United Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Acme United had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $44.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Acme United Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACU. TheStreet raised shares of Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acme United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

