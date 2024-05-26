Insider Buying: Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Director Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zura Bio Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $5.49 on Friday. Zura Bio Limited has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zura Bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Zura Bio by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zura Bio by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 244,000 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZURA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

