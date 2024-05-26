Insider Buying: RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Insider Purchases £19,900.62 in Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) insider Kate Ringrose acquired 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £19,900.62 ($25,293.11).

RS Group Stock Down 2.6 %

LON:RS1 opened at GBX 740.50 ($9.41) on Friday. RS Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 551.20 ($7.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 852.60 ($10.84). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. The stock has a market cap of £3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,898.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 745.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 762.83.

RS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 13.70 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from RS Group’s previous dividend of $8.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. RS Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,641.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RS1 shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RS Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.76) target price on shares of RS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Further Reading

