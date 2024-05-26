Insider Buying: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Purchases $4,488,226.05 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) Director Adam Boehler acquired 277,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,488,226.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,488,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,752,295.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Privia Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,400,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,327,000 after purchasing an additional 121,701 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,399,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,779,000 after acquiring an additional 804,304 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,656,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,639 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,725,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after acquiring an additional 47,643 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,545,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,537,000 after acquiring an additional 465,294 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

