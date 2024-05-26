Insider Buying: InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Buys $28,520.00 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

InfuSystem Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in InfuSystem by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 846,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in InfuSystem by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in InfuSystem by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 605,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 68,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in InfuSystem by 17.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

