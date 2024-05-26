Insider Buying: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Buys $41,250.00 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) Director Scott N. Flanders purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 596,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,952.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fathom Trading Up 6.0 %

FTHM opened at $1.76 on Friday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of Fathom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fathom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fathom in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Fathom by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 43,383 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

