Insider Buying: Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Purchases £5,282.20 in Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Neil David Eckert purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 539 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £5,282.20 ($6,713.52).

Neil David Eckert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Neil David Eckert bought 1,234 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.32) per share, with a total value of £6,132.98 ($7,794.84).

Conduit Price Performance

CRE opened at GBX 535 ($6.80) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 499.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 483.48. The company has a market capitalization of £839.84 million, a P/E ratio of 569.15 and a beta of 0.49. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 428.32 ($5.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 548.60 ($6.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Conduit from GBX 695 ($8.83) to GBX 700 ($8.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Conduit Company Profile

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

