Insider Buying: Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,812.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,369,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 678,905 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,375,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,746,000 after buying an additional 502,472 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,928,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after buying an additional 381,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

