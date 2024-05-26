Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDEC. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 577,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,695,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PDEC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,645 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $812.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

