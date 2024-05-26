Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Incyte from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.69.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $57.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Incyte has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.72.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

