Hudson Value Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $492,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 49.1% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 5.4% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,489,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679,203. The company has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.53. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

