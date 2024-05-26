Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,955 shares during the period. ESAB makes up 1.8% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ESAB worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ESAB by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ESAB in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in ESAB by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ESAB during the 4th quarter worth about $1,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,074,985. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.69. The company had a trading volume of 393,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,402. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $57.53 and a one year high of $114.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day moving average of $94.35.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

