Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 3,670.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Renaissance IPO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IPO stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $39.99. 8,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,956. The company has a market capitalization of $179.96 million, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.70. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20.

Renaissance IPO ETF Profile

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

