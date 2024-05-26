Hudson Value Partners LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 31,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.5% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $113.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,212,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,893,740. The company has a market capitalization of $447.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day moving average of $107.88. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

