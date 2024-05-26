Hudson Value Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,292 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,221,033 shares of company stock worth $518,194,888 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.01.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,795,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,962,526. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $65.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $526.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

