Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of HUBB traded up $12.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $413.00. The stock had a trading volume of 346,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.37 and a 52 week high of $429.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.15 and a 200 day moving average of $357.53. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

