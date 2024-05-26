Hoylecohen LLC Sells 4,372 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 140,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 125,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.8% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,589,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,974,800. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

