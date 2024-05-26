Hoylecohen LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Zscaler by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZS stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $171.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.10. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.25 and a one year high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of -180.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.76.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

