Hoylecohen LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 173,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 111,746 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 122,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

T stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,995,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,188,572. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

