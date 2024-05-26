Hoylecohen LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $924,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded up $11.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $986.96. 338,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,086. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,069.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,027.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,265,266. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

