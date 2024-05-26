Hop Protocol (HOP) Trading Up 14.4% Over Last Week

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $2.66 million and $72,135.31 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

