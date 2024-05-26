Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,317 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Henry Schein worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Henry Schein by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.72. 458,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,650. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.96. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HSIC. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

