Hedera (HBAR) One Day Volume Hits $33.70 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $3.88 billion and approximately $33.70 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00055227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00017884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012290 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,467 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,467.290146 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10862272 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $48,685,776.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

