Head to Head Review: Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) versus Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) and Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toro and Costamare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Toro alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro $78.47 million 1.13 $140.64 million $2.78 1.68 Costamare $1.51 billion 1.17 $385.75 million $2.58 5.84

Costamare has higher revenue and earnings than Toro. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Costamare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

1.7% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Costamare shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Costamare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Toro and Costamare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A Costamare 0 2 1 0 2.33

Costamare has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential downside of 22.58%. Given Costamare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Costamare is more favorable than Toro.

Profitability

This table compares Toro and Costamare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro 259.21% 50.68% 27.87% Costamare 19.26% 12.61% 5.74%

Volatility and Risk

Toro has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Costamare has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Costamare beats Toro on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Costamare

(Get Free Report)

Costamare Inc. owns and operates containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 19, 2024, it had a fleet of fleet of 68 containerships and 37 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.