Head-To-Head Review: Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) and Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) and Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Endesa pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Portland General Electric pays out 72.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Endesa pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Portland General Electric has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Portland General Electric and Endesa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric 8.51% 8.50% 2.58% Endesa N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric 0 3 4 0 2.57 Endesa 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Portland General Electric and Endesa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Portland General Electric presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.64%. Given Portland General Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Endesa.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Portland General Electric and Endesa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric $2.92 billion 1.54 $228.00 million $2.61 16.75 Endesa N/A N/A N/A $0.73 13.43

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Endesa. Endesa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Endesa on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities. It also has 28,868 circuit miles of distribution lines. Portland General Electric Company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Endesa

Endesa, S.A. engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. It also offers advisory services and technology relating to energy efficiency, distributed generation, and energy demand management; deploys structures for recharging electric vehicles, vehicle-to-grid, and second-life services for batteries; develops integrated services for local administrations, such as public lighting, smart city development, energy efficiency services, and solutions for connectivity; and provides energy producers with financial solutions, as well as provides engineering and construction activities for facilities related to the electricity business. As of December 31, 2023, it had an installed capacity of 21,247 MW in Spain; operates 319,136 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,522 thousands customers and gas to 1,829 thousands customers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad, S.A. and changed its name to Endesa, S.A. in June 1997. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. Endesa, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Enel Iberia Srl.

