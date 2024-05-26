HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 169 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $520,488,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,327 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 11,947.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,218,000 after buying an additional 1,563,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.33. 5,500,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,534,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.60. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.76 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.