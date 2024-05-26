HCR Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BND traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.67. 4,025,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,728. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

