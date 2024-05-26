HCR Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 6,000 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 44,348 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 441,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 51,653 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,698,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,779,000 after buying an additional 43,837 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

PRF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.98. 262,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,494. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

