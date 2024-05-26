HCR Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 4,945 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.10. 703,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,022. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

