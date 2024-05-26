HCR Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 150,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $35.26. 12,299,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,724,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.