HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 332 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sempra were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,225,884,000 after buying an additional 31,334,782 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sempra by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,646,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184,568 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in Sempra by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,926,000 after buying an additional 8,546,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $958,253,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

SRE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $75.84. 1,870,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,791. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.44.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

