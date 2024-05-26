HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BEEM. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Beam Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.92. Beam Global has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $12.69.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Beam Global by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Beam Global by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

