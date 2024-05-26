HC Wainwright Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:MIGI opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.29. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 159.45% and a negative net margin of 126.36%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) by 232.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Mawson Infrastructure Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

