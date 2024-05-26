HC Wainwright Boosts Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $156.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $124.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Transcat from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.67.

TRNS opened at $134.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.61. Transcat has a 52 week low of $81.26 and a 52 week high of $147.00.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,553,953.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,716 shares of company stock worth $2,300,557. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

