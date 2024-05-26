Halozyme Therapeutics’ (HALO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,650,600 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,918,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after buying an additional 468,977 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 23,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

