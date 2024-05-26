GXChain (GXC) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $30.90 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000867 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000557 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

