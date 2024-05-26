Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Sells $101,200.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,595,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,390,518.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $106,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $105,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $178,050.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Leonard Livschitz sold 11,884 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $142,964.52.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $185,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $208,200.00.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $14.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.87 million, a PE ratio of 342.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. American Trust lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 10.1% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

