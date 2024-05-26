Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Shares Acquired by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIPFree Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC owned 0.61% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.05. 1,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,509. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $111.64. The company has a market capitalization of $188.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.58.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

