Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.12

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and traded as high as $3.50. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 6,103 shares trading hands.

Gold Reserve Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

