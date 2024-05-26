Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,950 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $757,276,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,738 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 68.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,234,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 29.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,160,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 43.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,752,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,854,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,757,137. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

