Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,305 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.2% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.70. 22,166,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,858,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $39.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

