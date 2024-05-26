Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,382,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 75.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after buying an additional 487,974 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after buying an additional 481,725 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 39.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,319,000 after buying an additional 415,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after buying an additional 357,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.89.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 248.71%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

