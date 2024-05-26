Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $247,721,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Corning by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,943,000 after buying an additional 2,055,388 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 1,329.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Corning by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,496,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,787 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $36.28. 2,763,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,517,983. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

